Whiskey Margarita: Favorite Spirit Meets Favorite Cocktail

America is a nation of whiskey drinkers. And when it comes to the cocktail menu, it appears that we are a nation of margarita lovers as well.

But have you ever considered mixing these two all-time favorites?

Here, we present the whiskey bourbon margarita.

Though this will surely come across as quite the sacrilegious combo to tequila purists, the oaky notes of a quality bourbon are truly not far from the likes of a reposado or an añejo.

The one-two punch of barrel-aged caramel flavor and flashes of bright citrus is an unexpected combo that makes perfect sense once you try it.

With the addition of agave nectar, this cocktail even retains some of those agave-tinted notes that margaritas as so beloved for.

We hope you enjoy this one as much as we did!

Whiskey Margarita

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Bourbon

1 oz Cointreau

3/4 oz Lime Juice

2 tsp Agave Nectar

Fresh Mint

Lime Wedge and Salt for rim

Directions

Rub lime wedge around the rim, and dip your glass in salt. Add bourbon, Cointreu, lime juice, and agave nectar to a cocktail shaker with ice, Shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Strain into your rimmed margarita glass, and top off with sprigs of fresh mint. Enjoy!

