Wheelchair-using Robber Implicated in Series of Thefts

A robber who uses a wheelchair was implicated in the latest in a series of crimes in which he directed accomplices to steal and destroy property.

Security camera footage captured Michael Flanagan, 50, “rolling around the floor” of Spensley’s Nightclub in Middlesbrough, England as he directed an accomplice to steal from the till, damage the cocktail bar and steal a CD player.

The pair stole around $1,000 worth of alcohol and caused $21,000 in property damage.

“You both committed another burglary at Spensley’s Emporium. You, Mr. Flanagan were captured rolling around on the floor, carrying a bottle,” said Judge Mark Giuliani at their trial.

In court, the jury heard of a similar incident that had occurred during lockdown in August 2020.

Flanagan allegedly stayed outside as the same accomplice, Sam Puckrin, broke into a house in Grangetown. Puckrin passed Flanagan bags full of stolen belongings from inside the house; over $3,000 of property including a MacBook, a dehumidifier, a TV and an Apple Watch.

Flanagan was seen by a witness shouting directions and drinking as he and two other men sorted through the stolen goods on the street.

Two months later, Flanagan was implicated in an altercation with a police officer. As an officer was leaving his station, he allegedly spotted Flanagan “kicking out at a stationary car.” When the officer moved to stop him, Flanagan became aggressive, hitting him in the face and pulling his mask off.

At trial, Flanagan plead guilty to burglary, commercial burglary, assaulting an emergency worker and the possession of a class B drug. Flanagan was sentenced to two years and 11 months of prison while Puckrin was sentenced to two years.

