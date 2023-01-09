What is a Tequila NOM? Inside the Tell-All Tequila Zip Code

Whether you’re picking up a bottle of Jose Cuervo, 1800 or Maestro Dobel at the liquor store, you’re sure to find a smorgasbord of numbers, names and fine text plastered across the labeling. As it so happens, one of those numbers would tell you that all three brands are produced at the same distillery.

That four-digit number is the NOM, which stands for Norma Oficial Mexicana.

NOMs (frequently referred to as NORMAs within the industry) are designated by Mexico’s Tequila Regulatory Council. Each NOM corresponds to a specific tequila distillery that has met strict government standards for production and distillation.

Though each tequila brand might boast unique origins, flavors and methods, there is a shocking amount of overlap between the distilleries that unite the industry.

While there are over 1,680 registered tequila brands on the market, there are only about 135 approved distilleries in all of Mexico.

The size of those distilleries varies vastly.

Tequila Los Abuelos (NOM 1493) has historically only ever distilled one brand, Tequila Fortaleza. Meanwhile, Casa Maestri (NOM 1438) has its hand in producing over 128 brands and counting.

For many tequila enthusiasts, NOMs are used as a litmus test to quickly judge the would-be quality of a bottle on the shelf.

Of course, countless other factors go into the making of tequila, and NOMs should never be used as an end-all determinant for “good” or “bad” production methods.

Still, reading up on NOMs can help consumers make an educated choice the next time a new batch of tequila shows up at the liquor store.

While it can be a struggle to judge if your personal preferences line up with the opinions of online reviewers, knowing which NOMs you like or dislike is an easy way to start developing tequila tastemaking skills of your own.

