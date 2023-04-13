Waitress Served Cocktails Mixed With Her Own Blood

A cafe in Hokkaido, Japan has come under fire after a waitress was fired for allegedly mixing her own blood into cocktails.

The Mondaiji Con Cafe Dake, which translates roughly to “Problem Child Dark Cafe,” was opened last month with the bizarre schtick of hiring “problematic” and “mentally unstable” girls in goth-style outfits as waitresses.

As one Twitter user chimed in, “Cafe using only problem children turned out to be too much of a problem.”

The gory incident came to light after the owner of the cafe announced the waitresses firing via Twitter and asked customers for a second chance. Troublingly, the cafe specializes in orikaku-style cocktails that are usually served with colorful syrups and fruit flavors.

“Please let me continue the store a little longer. I’ll clean the store, change glasses, and dispose of alcohol that may have been contaminated. Once again, I am very sorry to have caused you trouble this time.”

“Such an act is no different from part-time job terrorism and is absolutely not acceptable,” said the owner.

The issue of “food terrorism” has emerged as something of an unexpected trend within Japan over the past few months. A recent TikTok challenge popularized a scourge of “sushi terrorism” in which pranksters doused conveyer belt sushi with wasabi, saliva and rubbing alcohol before it was served to unsuspecting customers.

The nauseating fad even resulted in two arrests.

