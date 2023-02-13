6 Decadent Valentine's Day Cocktails for Tequila Lovers

Valentine’s Day is once again upon us and the date night possibilities are endless.

Between TikTok, Instagram and Netflix’s Drink Masters, this year has been chock full of colorful over-the-top cocktail concoctions, some more approachable for home mixologists than others.

If you’ve got a taste for tequila this Valentine’s Day, we’ve put together a list of lovely drinks that can easily be made from the comfort of your home.

Spicy Tequila Margarita

In lieu of a classic margarita, consider trying out something a little spicier in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Among the countless variations of the spicy margarita recipe this one calls for a spicy tequila like Ghost Tequila or Tanteo Jalapeño. Fret not; if you don’t have a spicy tequila on hand, feel free to use Tequila Blanco and add a few dashes of your spicy bitters of choice.

Ingredients

2oz Spicy Tequila Ghost Tequila or Tanteo Jalapeño, if available.

1 oz Triple Sec

1 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Nectar

Jalapeños, for garnish

Salt or Tajin for rim

Directions

Add tequila, Triple Sec, lime juice, agave nectar and ice to a shaker. Shake until cold, 20-30 seconds. Rim glass of choice with salt or Tajin. Pour into glass and garnish with fresh sliced jalapeño wheels.

Angels & Herbs

This cocktail from Gran Centenario balances out its variety of fruity flavors with the subdued herby bite of sage.

Not too strong on the tequila, Angels & Herbs is a fantastic drink for those looking to start the evening on the sweet, easy-going side.

Ingredients

1.5 part Tequila Blanco

1 part Sage Simple Syrup

1 part Cranberry Juice

1 Part Grapefruit Juice

1/2 part Lime Juice

1.5 parts Grapefruit Soda

Directions

Add all ingredients except grapefruit soda to a shaker. Shake until chilled, 20-30 seconds. Strain into tall glass and add soda. Garnish with grapefruit slice and sage leaf, optional.

Tequila Negroni

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the reigning cocktail trend of last year, the TikTok-famous Negroni Sbaglatio.

Though the version that House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy popularized calls for prosecco, sweet vermouth and Campari, we of course felt it necessary to create a separate but equally delicious Tequila Negroni complete with a splash of Ancho Reyes for fiery good measure.

Ingredients

1 oz Tequila Blanco

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

1 oz Campari

1 oz Ancho Reyes

Directions

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled, 20-3o seconds. Pour into a glass over ice. Add a lime garnish if you’d like, and enjoy!

Spicy Lover Valentine’s Day Cocktail

An intriguing recipe that we stumbled upon over at Lovely Indeed, the Spicy Lover Valentine’s Day Cocktail is immediately distinguished by its Pop Rocks candy rim.

What’s more, this recipe asks that you infuse your tequila of choice with jalapeño peppers for just over a day.

Surely, those are two steps that might turn off less adventurous drinkers. But if you have a taste for spice and sickly sweetness in equal measure, this might just be the best of both worlds.

Ingredients

1/4 cup Fresh Blueberries

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

4 oz Tequila

1 1/2 oz Pomegranate Grenadine

Fresh Jalapeños

Honey or Agave Nectar

Pop Rocks Candy

Directions

Combine tequila and one jalapeño sliced in a jar. Seal tightly, and leave overnight. Strain out jalapeño. Rim glasses with honey/agave nectar, then dip in Pop Rocks. In cocktail shaker, muddle blueberries with lime juice until blueberries are broken up. Add tequila, grenadine and ice, shaking for 20-30 seconds. Strain into rimmed glasses, and enjoy the sugary delight!

Call Ron Cooper

Named after Del Maguey Mezcal founder Ron Cooper, the boozy pink-tinted “Call Ron Cooper” packs gobs of spicy, fruity and smoky flavor.

The key ingredient — or rather, the one you’ll likely need to do the most searching for — is Velvet Falernum, a liqueur sweetened with sugar cane infused with botanicals including lime peel and almond.

Though this cocktail might appear complex, once you’ve got all the ingredients together it’s as simple as pouring and stirring.

Ingredients

1 part Tequila Blanco

1 part Mezcal

1 part Velvet Falernum Liqueur

1/2 part Fresh Lime Juice

3 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

1 tablespoon Agave Nectar

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a tall glass, then fill halfway with crushed ice. Swirl using a swizzle stick/long spoon. Top off with more ice!

7 Long Years

Don’t let the image fool you; this Asian-influenced spin on the margarita from the Sama Street cocktail bar in New York City isn’t too difficult to replicate at home.

Packing contrasting savory and sweet flavors of pineapple, lime and sesame, this is a classy, almost culinary cocktail that’s meant to be savored with a quality meal.

Ingredients

1 oz Ancho Reyes Verde

1 oz Blanco Tequila

.75 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.75 oz Simple Syrup

7 drops Toasted Sesame Oil

Directions

Combine all ingredients into a shaker and shake until chilled, around 30 seconds. Strain into a glass over ice, garnishing with black sesame seeds if available.

