 After Years of Debate, USPS May Soon Be Able to Ship Alcohol
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for a shot of tequila news and great deals sent right to your email!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Article

Following Years of Debate, USPS May Soon Be Able to Ship Alcohol — But Industry Giants Remain Divided

Pedro WolfeJun 1st, 2023, 2:48 pm
USPS

 A return to postal banking and entry into the alcohol delivery business could generate billions of dollars for the struggling United States Postal Service, some economists and lawmakers say. (File Photo by: zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 12/23/20)

Senators have once again introduced the USPS Shipping Equity Act to Congress. The bipartisan legislation — that has been proposed and failed twice over the past two years — would finally allow the United States Postal Service to ship beer, wine and spirits within permitting states.

If passed, the bill would give the USPS a slice of the over $3 billion in yearly profits that private couriers like FedEx and UPS generate from alcohol deliveries.

Many industry veterans are excited. Others, not so much.

As it stands right now, the USPS doesn’t ship anything that could be misconstrued as alcohol, not even repurposed wine or beer boxes. Proponents say that the laws are out-of-date and argue that a change in protocol could help the USPS address its much-discussed financial woes.

Bob Pease, CEO of the Brewers Association, urged the public to support the bill: “Small and independent breweries produce hundreds of styles of beer, but due to distributor consolidation, there are fewer opportunities to get their products to consumers. Direct-to-consumer shipping is a critical way for these businesses to make their low-volume products accessible to the people who want to buy them.”

Alcohol producers are understandably excited at the prospect of easier shipping. Alcohol e-commerce generated a whopping $15.46 billion in 2022 alone, a number that is projected to climb higher year after year.

However, those numbers come at the expense of brick-and-mortar retailers who see none of the profits from direct-to-consumer shipping.

USPS

Direct-to-consumer alcohol shipping cuts out the middle-man, for better or for worse. (Photo: Jack Williams/Pexels)

American Beverage Licensees (ABL) issued strong criticism of the bill, saying “It jeopardizes what is the most vibrant alcohol marketplace in the world, where companies large and small can compete and thrive, and consumers are afforded a wider selection of products than ever before.”

In its statement, the ABL also raised concerns about illegal alcohol shipping, a hot-button topic within the debate that has led to the bill’s failure during previous proposals.

Discussions about illegal shipping usually center on underage consumers. A 2022 compliance check carried about by Massachusetts regulators found that 96% of digital platforms accepted orders from a 15-year-old consumer, 43% did not obtain a signature upon delivery and 26% simply left alcohol at the doorstep.

Were the USPS to somehow aid in the shipment of alcohol to minors, it wouldn’t be a great look for the federal government.

Given the circumstances, it’s unclear whether the bill will pass in its current state. If it doesn’t, we’ll be sure to expect its reappearance in around a year.

Read More:  

Boston Proposes a Ban on ‘Nips’: Why Cities Across the Country Are Legislating Against Mini-Alcohol Bottles

A Look Inside American’s Cocktail Habits: Margaritas Are Out, the Old-Fashioned Is In

Jury Sides Against Corona, Modelo in Major Lawsuit; Hard Seltzers Declared a Form of Beer

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Tequila Raiders:

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

You may also like: