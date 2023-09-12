Florida Man Arrested For Golf Cart DUI on US 1 Highway

From canoes to horse carriages to lawnmowers, the list of bizarre DUI arrests grows longer by the day. According to police in Key West, Florida, an underage drinker recently tried his luck with a golf cart on the highway.

At 5 pm on Saturday, the Florida Keys Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a damaged golf cart leaving a Shell gas station near Key Haven.

Police stopped the vehicle —which had a dented roof, missing windshield and damaged wheels — as it was traveling northbound along the US 1 Overseas Highway. James Riley Jackson, 20, was found in the driver’s seat, reportedly surrounded by numerous opened and unopened alcohol bottles.

Though details leading up to the incident are still unclear, police are investigating reports that Jackson may have been involved with “earlier damage done to the Key West Golf Club course as well as a stolen golf cart.”

Jackson was charged with DUI, larceny, vehicle theft, criminal mischief/property damage, possession of alcohol while underage and possession of a fake ID. According to a spokesperson from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, he was released Sunday afternoon after posting bail.