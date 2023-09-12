 Florida Man Arrested For Golf Cart DUI on US 1 Highway
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for a shot of tequila news and great deals sent right to your email!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Article

Underage Florida Man Arrested for Golf Cart DUI on US 1 Highway

Pedro WolfeSep 12th, 2023, 2:22 pm
Florida Man

(Photo: AP/Arizona Department of Public Safety)

From canoes to horse carriages to lawnmowers, the list of bizarre DUI arrests grows longer by the day. According to police in Key West, Florida, an underage drinker recently tried his luck with a golf cart on the highway.

At 5 pm on Saturday, the Florida Keys Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a damaged golf cart leaving a Shell gas station near Key Haven.

Police stopped the vehicle —which had a dented roof, missing windshield and damaged wheels — as it was traveling northbound along the US 1 Overseas Highway. James Riley Jackson, 20, was found in the driver’s seat, reportedly surrounded by numerous opened and unopened alcohol bottles.

Though details leading up to the incident are still unclear, police are investigating reports that Jackson may have been involved with “earlier damage done to the Key West Golf Club course as well as a stolen golf cart.”

Jackson was charged with DUI, larceny, vehicle theft, criminal mischief/property damage, possession of alcohol while underage and possession of a fake ID. According to a spokesperson from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, he was released Sunday afternoon after posting bail.

Read More:

Dunkin’ Spiked Review: A Mixed Bag of Deafening Donut Sweetness

UFC, Jose Cuervo and Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno Bring the Octagon Cage to Tequila, Mexico 

From Guillermo Del Toro to Picasso, A Tour Through The Glitziest Artist-Designed Tequila Releases

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Tequila Raiders:

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

You may also like: