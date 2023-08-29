 UFC And Jose Cuervo Bring the Octagon to Tequila, Mexico
UFC, Jose Cuervo and Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno Bring the Octagon Cage to Tequila, Mexico

Pedro WolfeAug 29th, 2023, 5:15 pm
UFC

Two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno training in the agave fields of Tequila, Mexico. (Photo: Jose Cuervo)

To commemorate the first-ever UFC Fight Night on Mexican Independence Day (Sept 16), the UFC has joined forces with sponsor Jose Cuervo to bring the iconic Octagon cage to Tequila, Mexico.

As reporters looked on, UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno was joined by fighters Alexa Grasso, Loopy Godinez, Diego Lopes and Alessandro Costa for a special training session amidst one of the largest blue weber agave fields in the world.

Grasso — the first Mexican woman to win a UFC title — is set to headline the inaugural Noche UFC event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. She trained in the arena while Moreno, the #1 ranked flyweight champion in the world, mingled with onlookers and toured the Cuervo La Rojeña distillery, the oldest distillery in Latin America.

UFC

Moreno taking at thwack at agave in the field. (Photo: Jose Cuervo)

Cuervo was announced as the first official tequila sponsor of the UFC in 2021, complete with advertisements from UFC stars Justin Gaethje and Michael Chiesa, on-site bar activations and Octagon branding.

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

