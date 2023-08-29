UFC And Jose Cuervo Bring the Octagon to Tequila, Mexico

To commemorate the first-ever UFC Fight Night on Mexican Independence Day (Sept 16), the UFC has joined forces with sponsor Jose Cuervo to bring the iconic Octagon cage to Tequila, Mexico.

As reporters looked on, UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno was joined by fighters Alexa Grasso, Loopy Godinez, Diego Lopes and Alessandro Costa for a special training session amidst one of the largest blue weber agave fields in the world.

Grasso — the first Mexican woman to win a UFC title — is set to headline the inaugural Noche UFC event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. She trained in the arena while Moreno, the #1 ranked flyweight champion in the world, mingled with onlookers and toured the Cuervo La Rojeña distillery, the oldest distillery in Latin America.

Cuervo was announced as the first official tequila sponsor of the UFC in 2021, complete with advertisements from UFC stars Justin Gaethje and Michael Chiesa, on-site bar activations and Octagon branding.

