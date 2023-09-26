Trump Chief of Staff Allegedly Got ‘Hammered’ on the Job

According to a new book, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows accidentally got “totally hammered” one morning during his tenure in the Trump administration.

The revelation is one of many described in Cassidy Hutchinson’s recently released memoir, Enough. Hutchinson, former assistant to Meadows and a key witness in the January 6th hearings, garnered national attention for her tell-all account of the events leading up to the Capitol riot.

Hutchinson now claims that Mark Meadows — a devout Christian and self-professed teetotaller — unknowingly chugged his first White Claws while on the job.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow described the passage live on air Monday night:

“It’s about him being a teetotaler. Lots of people we know are. And him accidentally – on a Monday morning – getting totally hammered at the White House because he did not know that White Claw was anything other than delicious seltzer,” said Maddow.

“Accidentally being very drunk at the office while having had his first ever alcoholic beverages completely by accident and through no fault of his own is also a very funny scene,” Maddow added.

Throughout her 356-page memoir, Hutchinson also alleges that Meadows burned so many documents that his suit smelled “like a bonfire” and provides accounts of several uncomfortable interactions with Rudy Giuliani and House Freedom Caucus member Matt Gaetz.

“If somebody wants to attack the way that they come off in the book, I’m not going to hold myself responsible for what they may say about the way that they’re framed,” she says. “I’m holding them accountable to their own actions.”

