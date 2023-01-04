Trump-Branded Alcohol and Condoms Caught in Legal Limbo

A German businessman’s ongoing effort to launch a line of Trump-branded condoms, alcohol, chocolates and more has been met with significant pushback from Trump’s legal team.

This bizarre, ill-fated line of products is currently caught up in limbo at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

The saga began when entrepreneur Frank Lindner filed an application with the EUIPO to use the Trump brand name for a wide variety of products he was hoping to bring to market.

DTTM Operations – an LLC which handles Trump’s international licensing and trademarks – opposed the application on the grounds of “likelihood of confusion” and “detriment to distinctiveness or repute.”

In their filing, DTTM Operations LLC specifically cites “condoms”, “clothing”, “headgear”, “footwear”, “beer”, “chocolates” and “sparkling wines” in their list of oppositions.

As odd as Lindner’s business venture might initially seem, requesting the use of Trump’s name for licensing deals is not unheard of.

According to the Washington Post, Donald Trump’s last name has reportedly been licensed out to at least 50 different licensing or management deals over the years.

In addition to the expected real estate ventures, Trump’s name has also been licensed to an array of defunct and ongoing products, including the likes of Trump Vodka, Trump Steaks, Trump Menswear, Select by Trump single-cup coffee pods and even Trump: The Game (a game not unlike Monopoly in which players compete to buy up properties across a black-and-gold board.)

Interestingly, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he does not drink alcohol.

Even more salaciously, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal have both publicly alleged that Trump preferred not to use condoms during the time of their respective sexual encounters.

Though this doesn’t spell certain doom for Lindner’s proposed line of Trump-branded alcohol and condoms, we can only imagine that it won’t help.

