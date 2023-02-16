Truly Hard Seltzer Is Rebranding, Pivoting Towards New Image

Amidst the declining popularity of hard seltzers, Truly is “refreshing” its brand image with redesigned packaging, an increased focus on real fruit flavors and a new suite of pre-mixed cocktails.

“Truly helped establish hard seltzer as we know it today, but we recognize the segment is evolving for the drinker of tomorrow,” said Boston Beer Company CEO Dave Burwick.

“As hard seltzer enters the post-hype era, we are strategically investing in new marketing and packaging to keep Truly top of mind and remind drinkers why they came to the category in the first place.”

This “post-hype era” has hit the alcohol industry like a truck; though brands like White Claw and Truly long dominated the market, recent trends have leaned in favor of canned pre-mixed cocktails made with distilled spirits.

A recently commissioned study even predicted that pre-mixed cocktails will outpace the popularity of hard seltzers by 2026. Now, brands are being forced to adapt.

Truly plans to relaunch its Vodka Seltzer and Vodka Soda lines and debut new limited-release cocktail-inspired flavors each trimester in 2023.

Redesigned packaging will clearly differentiate between “lightly flavored” hard seltzers and “bolder flavor” offerings like Lemonade and Margarita-Style.

Truly also hopes to draw increased focus to its ingredients.

Last fall, the brand changed recipes and added real fruit juice to its entire portfolio. New advertisements and packaging will put that change in the spotlight.

“Truly has more flavors made with real fruit juice — 30 — than any other hard seltzer on the market, and while consumer preference for real fruit juice is high, consumer awareness of real fruit juice in Truly remains low,” said Truly in a press release.

Truly isn’t the only brand looking for a changeup.

White Claw recently announced a similar series of moves, releasing a set of White Claw “Triple Wave Filtered” Vodkas and announcing a yet-unreleased line of White Claw Vodka Sodas.

