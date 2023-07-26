 Top Tequila Brands by State: Trends Drive a Dark Horse
Top Tequila Brands by State: How Changing Tastes and Supply Chain Breakdowns Are Driving the Celebrity Alcohol Boom

Pedro WolfeJul 26th, 2023, 3:28 pm
Top Tequila Brands

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

To commemorate National Tequila Day, the folks over at casinos.com combed the Internet to create a map of every state’s favorite tequila brand. If you’re interested in seeing where your hometown falls, find the data below:

Top Tequila Brands

(Photo: Casinos.com)

Jose Cuervo clocks in as the most popular with 19 states, holding strong dominance across the South in a continuous line from North Carolina to California. Casamigos and Don Julio tie for 12, particularly popular in the Midwest and Northeast respectively. Patron comes in last with 8 states scattered across the US.

Hidden within these statistics lie surprising insights that may predict the future of the tequila industry.

First and foremost, not all states are created equal when it comes to tequila. California and Texas — two states that favor Jose Cuervo — sold over 8 million cases of tequila in 2023 alone. The third largest importer, Florida, sits at 1.4 million while every other state remains in the hundreds of thousands.

In terms of sheer numbers, it should come as no surprise that Jose Cuervo, a tequila powerhouse that’s been distilling spirits since 1812, is still miles ahead of the competition.

But Cuervo’s reign may be coming to an end. Or at the very least, faced with some serious challengers.

In comparison to the quantity-focused model of Cuervo, Don Julio and Patron, it can not be overstated how astounding it is that Casamigos is tied for second place in national popularity. While its contemporaries flood liquor stores with dozens, sometimes hundreds of bottles, Casamigos has quickly established itself as a fan favorite with only four bottles in circulation.

Top Tequila Brands

Brands like Casamigos, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana have found success in keeping variety low. (Photo: Casamigos)

The Casamigos approach is working.

Though Cuervo may be America’s favorite tequila, the company has suffered numerous profit losses over the past few years attributed to changing tastes and glass shortages. In contrast, Clooney’s Casamigos was named the best-selling celebrity spirit of 2022. It’s name-dropped again and again in songs, memes and high-profile galas, recognition that has cemented Casamigos not merely as a brand but as a movement.

Whatever your thoughts on celebrity-owned tequila may be, they’ve found a business model that ruthlessly undercuts the competition.

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

