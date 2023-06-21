Tito’s Vodka Unveils $200 Stainless Steel Cocktail Keg

Tito’s Vodka Trolls the Competition with $200 1-Gallon Stainless Steel Cocktail Keg
The best-selling vodka brand in America has a few jokes up its sleeve.
Tito’s has just unveiled “Tito’s in a Big Can,” a 128-ounce behemoth of a cocktail container that comes complete with a CO2 regulator, stainless steel spear, tap and handle, and spare set of O-rings. The mini-keg is sold empty — the idea is, you’ll fill it with your own cocktail creations.
The tagline for the bizarre new product reads: “Rebel against canformity. Resist the canned cocktail clones. Liberate your liquids.”
A thunderously voiced narrator adds: “We don’t make canned cocktails, pre-mixes or seltzers — you do.”
The $200 “Big Can”, which acts as a follow-up to Tito’s $30 Tito’s in Any Can, is clearly designed as a jab at rival spirits companies who are riding the trends.
Though Tito’s dominates the vodka market, the brand has been noticeably absent from the booming ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail market. Distinct from malt-based beverages like White Claw and Truly, canned RTDs made with distilled spirits like tequila and vodka have emerged as the fastest-growing trend in the alcohol industry. Studies forecast that spirits-based RTDs will outpace the popularity of hard seltzers by 2026.
Rival brands are piling in. Over the past few years, we’ve witnessed spirits-based RTD launches from Jack Daniels, Topo Chico, Sunny D and Jennifer Lopez just to name a few.
We can only imagine how lucrative a Tito’s canned Moscow Mule or Vodka Martini would be.
In the meantime, Tito’s seems content to release a humorous mini-keg alongside its endless lineup of dog toys, Solo Stoves and inflatable bar counters.
