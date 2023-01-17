Thomas Rhett Debuts 13-Month-Aged Dos Primos Tequila Añejo

Grammy-nominated country star Thomas Rhett has once again teamed up with his cousin Jeff Worn for a new release of their Dos Primos Tequila.

Their latest expression, Dos Primos Tequila Añejo, is a 13-month ex-Bourbon cask-aged tequila said to contain notes of brown spices, dried fruit and caramel.

Dos Primos, which translates to “Two Cousins,” was first launched back in 2019 with the release of a tequila blanco.

Though Rhett and Worn say they’ve been best friends for years, the two have worked in remarkably different industries up until recently. While Rhett racked up over 17 No.1 Billboard hits throughout his decades-long career, Worn took up farming and became the CEO of the South Georgia Pecan Company.

On a ski trip to Colorado, the two decided to go into business together after spending a long night at a local restaurant sampling tequila. They teamed up with Master Distiller Rodolfo González at the Destiladora González Lux, and the rest is history.

“Great care and attention have gone into crafting Dos Primos Tequila, with each variant bringing its own unique flavor and richness to the palate,” says Gonzalez. “Dos Primos Añejo continues that tradition. The añejo expression is nothing short of superb, and it’s sure to be enjoyed by those who appreciate fine aged tequila.”

Between George Strait’s Codigo 1530 and Toby Keith’s Wild Shot Mezcal, Thomas Rhett follows a long legacy of country stars who have expanded their scope into the world of agave spirits.

Dos Primos Añejo will be available in March.

