“We do look down the road five years, 10 years, 15 years. I will tell you that one of our goals with Teremana is not only to continue to grow internationally, but like with any brand … the goal is eventually for it to find its way out into of the world and not have me so attached to it.”

When Johnson discusses the end goal of international growth, he’s talking about lucrative takeover deals. Famously, George Clooney and Rande Gerber sold Casamigos to Diageo for $1 billion back in 2017, a mind-boggling number that has inspired an avalanche of celebrity-owned tequila brands to hit the market ever since.

Teremena is probably years off from being acquired in the same degree, but it is worth noting that the brand is currently valued at $1.5 billion.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter