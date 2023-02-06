Tequila Queso Fundido: An Easy Twisted Super Bowl Dip

Queso fundido is a game day classic for good reason; the molten, fondue-like dip can be easily mixed and matched with gobs of different savory flavors.

Today, we’ll suggest adding tequila to the equation.

A small helping of tequila adds a punchy bite to a good queso fundido, one balanced out with rich earthy flavors of chilies, cumin, black pepper and more.

This is an easy-to-make, under-30-minute recipe that’ll be sure to impress guests, though one you won’t necessarily want to share with the whole family.

Tequila doesn’t quite reduce in the pan the same way as cooking wine does, so please, consume with moderation.

Ingredients

3 Cups Monterey Jack Cheese

1/2 cup Tequila Blanco

1 Jalapeño, Diced

1 clove Garlic

1/2 tbsp. Cornstarch

1/2 tsp Chile Powder

1/2 tsp Ground Cumin

1/2 tsp Salt

Ground Pepper, for taste

Cilantro

Directions

Mix cheese, cornstarch, cumin and chili powder in a large bowl until cheese is fully coated. Cut clove of garlic in half, then rub it along the inside of a saucepan. Add tequila to saucepan over medium heat until simmering, around 5 minutes. Meanwhile, add diced jalapeños to a separate pan and cook until fragrant, around 5 minutes. Set aside. Add cheese mixture to the pan containing simmering tequila in small servings, stirring continuously as you go. Once all the cheese is added, mix in jalapeños, salt and pepper and continue stirring until completely smooth. Transfer to a large bowl and garnish with cilantro. Enjoy!

