Tequila Old Fashioned: Perfect Cocktail for Whiskey Drinkers

The whiskey old fashioned is a tradition that has stood the test of time. It doesn’t get much more iconic than the simple combination of whiskey mixed with muddled sugar and bitters, typically topped off with an orange peel.

In contrast, the world of tequila cocktails is dominated by the margarita and the paloma. However, there might just be a happy medium between these two vastly different spirits.

In a recent interview with agave spirits educator Mireille Olivo, she remarked that a tequila old fashioned is the perfect drink to introduce whiskey fans to the world of agave spirits.

“Whiskey lovers are coming to tequila in droves. But they’re coming into it through aged expressions – the Añejos and Extra Añejos,” said Olivo. “So much of tequila is aged in ex-bourbon barrels, it just makes sense. The old fashioned is a great way of bringing them over.”

With that piece of insight in mind, we decided to share one of our favorite tequila old fashioned recipes.

Given the similarity between aged tequila expressions and whiskey, we’d highly recommend using an Añejo, or at the very least a Reposado in this cocktail.

Enjoy!

Tequila Old Fashioned

Ingredients

3 oz Añejo Tequila

1/2 oz Agave Syrup

2 dashes Orange bitters

2 dashes Hella Aromatic or Angostura bitters

Orange peel

Directions

In a mixing glass, lightly muddle the agave syrup, orange peel, and bitters. Add tequila and ice cubes. Stir for at least 30 seconds. Strain into another glass, and garnish with orange peel.

