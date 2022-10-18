Tequila Ocho Launches A Brooklyn-Crafted Reposado

Tequila Ocho has just announced its “Reposado Barrel Select Widow Jane 2022”, a unique limited-run bottling aged in ex-whiskey barrels for eight weeks and eight days at the Brooklyn-based Widow Jane Distillery. The reposado will go on sale by end of October.

Tequila Ocho famously boasts a single-estate, single-field spirit. This means that all the agave used in its tequila is harvested exclusively from the producer’s own fields. Fellow tequila brand Codigo 1530 recently claimed that less than 1% of tequila brands can boast a single-estate harvest methodology.

According to Tequila Ocho co-founder Carlos Camarena, the Widow Jane barrels will balance out their agave-forward spirit with notes of vanilla, oak and caramel.

The decision to finish their newest tequila at a Brooklyn-based distillery is an interesting one. It reflects a larger trend towards unique cask aging that many producers are opting for to differentiate themselves from other brands on the market.

Fortaleza Winter Blend, Montagave, and Patron Sherry Cask Aged Añejo are just a few examples of this trend towards increasingly unique barrel finishes.

Considering that many American whiskey drinkers are getting interested in tequila through aged expressions like añejos and reposados, Tequila Ocho’s partnership with an American whiskey distillery makes perfect sense.

