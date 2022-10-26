Tequila Negroni: A Tequilicious Twist on the TikTok Trend

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok lately, your feed has probably been swamped with House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy’s favorite cocktail, a Negroni Sbagliato. If you’re a bartender, then it’s probably the only drink you’ve been serving for the last two weeks.

A Negroni Sbagliato’s ingredients of sweet vermouth, Campari, and Prosecco are all fine and well, but we here at Tequila Raiders tend to like things with a splash of agave spirits instead.

You can find different variations of the tequila negroni online, called everything from an “agavoni” to a “Mescalero.” Today, we’re going to try a popular recipe that includes Ancho Reyes, a spicy Mexican liquor that goes great with the botanical flavors of vermouth and Campari.

If you don’t have Ancho Reyes, fret not! This cocktail works perfectly well without it, but that doesn’t mean that we won’t try and get you to experiment with a fun new ingredient.

No matter how make it, this is quite the simple cocktail, and one which uses an equal-parts recipe that’s easy to scale to whatever size you please.

Without further ado:

Spicy Tequila Negroni

Ingredients

1 oz Tequila Blanco

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

1 oz Campari

1 oz Ancho Reyes

Directions

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled, 15-30 seconds. Pour into a glass over ice. Add a lime garnish if you’d like, and enjoy!

