Tequila Herradura Forays Towards Premium With $150 Bottle

Following a successful limited test launch started in 2020, Tequila Herradura has decided to add Tequila Herradura Legend as a permanent expression within its portfolio. The 12-month-aged, $150 añejo is now going to be available nationwide.

Their newest offering is said to contain flavors of toasted oak, dried fruit, vanilla, citrus and caramel.

The move into premium-tier pricing is certainly a change of pace for Herradura. The company’s standard line of tequilas can usually be found on store shelves within the budget-friendly range of $30 to $60 – nowhere near a $150 price tag.

The push towards so-called premiumization – typically bottles within the $100 to $200 range – has affected virtually every tequila distiller in the industry within the last few years.

Market trends are predicting that American consumers have a growing appetite for these kinds of bottles, oftentimes aged expressions the likes of Don Julio 1942, Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino, or the ever-popular Casamigos line.

Earlier this week, Patron announced their own first “ultra-premium” expression, Patron El Alto. Selling for $179, Patron El Alto signaled a similar departure from the brand’s standard pricing, one which usually retails bottles in the sub $90 range.

As more and more old-guard tequila producers hop on the premiumization wave, we shall see how they stack up to newer producers that have successfully branded themselves from the ground up 0n the language and pricing of premiumization.

If you’re interested in checking out Tequila Herradura Legend for yourself, you can find the expression on Frootbat.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter