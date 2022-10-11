Tequila-Guzzling Florida Man Allegedly Tried to Bribe Police

A Florida man pulled over for drunk driving on the wrong side of the road allegedly tried to bribe Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies with wads of cash, according to court records.

Lawrence Joseph Mullin of Lighthouse Point, Florida, was spotted driving south on a northbound road near Fort Lauderdale just before 10 p.m.

When deputies pulled him over, Mullin allegedly had double-stuffed Styrofoam cups filled with tequila in the center console of his white Range Rover.

Mullin attempted to bribe one of the deputies with a pair of $100 bills according to the Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy decline the money, Mullin asked to see the other deputy.

He attempted another bribe with a larger wad of cash but was swiftly declined. We guess tequila can make you do crazy things.

Mullin would later fail two alcohol breath tests with readings of .195 and .196 according to the affidavit. The legal limit in the U.S. is .08.

That night, Mullin was booked for two counts of bribery of a public servant, DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol level over .15, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

