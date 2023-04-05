 Tequila-Filled Creme Eggs Launch in the UK — They're a Hit
Tequila-Filled Creme Eggs Launch in the UK, and Apparently They’re a Hit

Pedro WolfeApr 5th, 2023, 5:35 pm
Creme Eggs

Time to trade out the boozy eggnog — tequila ganache creme eggs have launched in the UK to glowing reviews. (Press Association via AP Images)

If you’ve ever tried a Cadbury Creme Egg and thought it was missing a certain boozy punch, then you’re in luck.

Tequila Rose, a pink-tinted strawberry cream liqueur that has unsurprisingly established itself as a fan-favorite on Instagram and TikTok, has teamed up with The Cocoa Tree chocolatiers to release a limited run of tequila-filled creme eggs.

Creme Eggs

The Tequila Eggs. (Photo: The Cocoa Tree)

Contained within a pastel pink egg carton, this 6-pack of alcoholic Easter treats comes at an admittedly high £16.50 price tag. Like some, we were skeptical.

But those who have tried it are finding a lot to like.

In an article on Mirror UK, reviewer Danni Scott showered praise on the white chocolate-tequila ganache filling, saying that “its subtle flavour translates well into the chocolate egg, giving just enough for a little kick within the strawberry sweetness.”

Beloved by some and reviled by others, creme eggs have established themselves as one of the most comically malleable treats on the market. We’ve witnessed the rise of creme egg vodka cocktails, Heinz-brand creme egg mayo, and most recently, Subway’s bizarre creme egg sandwich (shockingly, not an April Fool’s joke).

Safe to say, tequila and chocolate is a much safer and time-honored combination.

Creme Eggs

818 Tequila-infused chocolate bar from Compartés Chocolatier. (Photo: Compartés)

1800 and Jose Cuervo have long produced their own bite-sized chocolate snacks, and Kendall Jenner even got into the game last December with the release of 818 Toffee & Tequila chocolate bars.

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

