Tequila-Filled Creme Eggs Launch in the UK — They're a Hit

If you’ve ever tried a Cadbury Creme Egg and thought it was missing a certain boozy punch, then you’re in luck.

Tequila Rose, a pink-tinted strawberry cream liqueur that has unsurprisingly established itself as a fan-favorite on Instagram and TikTok, has teamed up with The Cocoa Tree chocolatiers to release a limited run of tequila-filled creme eggs.

Contained within a pastel pink egg carton, this 6-pack of alcoholic Easter treats comes at an admittedly high £16.50 price tag. Like some, we were skeptical.

But those who have tried it are finding a lot to like.

In an article on Mirror UK, reviewer Danni Scott showered praise on the white chocolate-tequila ganache filling, saying that “its subtle flavour translates well into the chocolate egg, giving just enough for a little kick within the strawberry sweetness.”

Beloved by some and reviled by others, creme eggs have established themselves as one of the most comically malleable treats on the market. We’ve witnessed the rise of creme egg vodka cocktails, Heinz-brand creme egg mayo, and most recently, Subway’s bizarre creme egg sandwich (shockingly, not an April Fool’s joke).

Safe to say, tequila and chocolate is a much safer and time-honored combination.

1800 and Jose Cuervo have long produced their own bite-sized chocolate snacks, and Kendall Jenner even got into the game last December with the release of 818 Toffee & Tequila chocolate bars.

