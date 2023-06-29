Tequila Brand Promises to 3D Print Homes Throughout Mexico

Celaya Tequila is teaming up with New Story, a charitable non-profit that aims to end global homelessness, to help build 3D-printed homes in Tequila’s home state of Jalisco, Mexico.

Since launching in 2014, New Story has built over 2,000 permanent residences across Bolivia, Haiti, El Salvador and Mexico. Under the new partnership, Celaya says that they’ll donate a portion of bottle proceeds to help fund the ongoing initiative.

“Despite the multi-million dollar success of tequila across the globe, things have largely remained the same for the residents of Jalisco, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with New Story to build new homes in the region,” said Celaya Co-Founder Matt Kalil.

In 2019, New Story unveiled the first two printed homes in what it claims is the world’s first 3D-printed community. The homes, built in the city of Nacajuca, Mexico, measure 500 square feet, contain 2 bedrooms and a bathroom and take around 24 hours to build.





Rather than using plastic — the material most associated with the retail 3D printer market — New Story uses a massive tablet-controlled apparatus that dispenses concrete layer by layer.

New Story CEO Brett Hagler said: “The tequila industry wouldn’t be where it is today without the creative community of Jalisco. Unfortunately, many families who create the world’s best tequila also lack the basic human right of adequate housing. We’re honoured to partner with Celaya Tequila to change that.”

Though Celaya may be the first tequila to dip its toes into 3D-printed housing, similar construction giveback initiatives have begun to catch on with a number of high-profile brands over the past few years.

Both Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and Astral Tequila have their own variation on an agave bricks program. After agave piñas are steamed and distilled, the companies upcycle leftover fibers into bricks that can be used to build homes in the community.

