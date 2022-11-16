Tanteo's New Tequila Is Loaded with Chilis & Christmas Spice

Tanteo Tequila, the flavored-tequila specialists behind the likes of jalapeño, chipotle, and habanero-infused tequilas, has just announced Tanteo Navidad right in time for the holiday season.

Their newest expression is an 18-month rested añejo infused with pequin chilies, nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, ginger and cocoa beans. Typically, we would give you a description of the aromas and flavors at this point in the article, but we think that this tequila probably speaks for itself.

Tanteo Navidad is a limited run of only 5,000 bottles, now available for $60 on Reserve Bar.

A popular choice within the growing flavored-tequila market, Tanteo operates under a unique leadership structure, owned by a co-operative of over 85 families of agave growers in Juanacatlan, Mexico.

Tanteo, alongside distillers like 21 Seeds and Playa Real, has led the popularity of infused tequilas in the United States, oftentimes advertised as particularly flavorful cocktail mixers.

