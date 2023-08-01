Tanteo Tequila Announces Merger With Ole Smoky Distillery

Tanteo Tequila, one of the biggest players in the flavored tequila category, has announced a merger with Tennesse-based Ole Smoky Distillery, by far the biggest name in the flavored moonshine industry.

The unexpected partnership comes on the heels of the exploding demand for flavored spirits and tequila-based pre-mixed cocktails.

Tanteo Tequila was launched by Jonathan Rojewski in 2008, just two years after the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) legalized the production of flavor-infused tequilas. In addition to its Blanco, the brand is well-regarded for its spice-laden Jalapeño, Chipotle and Habanero flavors. Unique within the industry, Tanteo is currently owned by a cooperative of over 85 families of agave growers in Juanacatlan, Mexico.

On the other hand, Ole Smoky Distillery is best known for its staggering output of mason-jarred moonshine; dozens of flavors including Butter Pecan, Orange Creamsicle, Blueberry Lavender and “Sour Razzin’ Berry.” If you’ve ever seen a jaw-dropping moonshine flavor at your local liquor store, chances are Ole Smoky made it.

“Ole Smoky continues to be one of the fastest-growing spirits brands in the country,” says Robert Hall, CEO of Ole Smoky.

“The addition of Tanteo to our portfolio further exemplifies the quality and reputation that we pride ourselves on, and we are excited to leverage our resources to introduce the Tanteo brand to even more consumers across the country.”

Despite their varying origins, Tanteo and Ole Smoky represent two sides of the same coin. Expect to see all manner of bizarre tequila moonshine flavors come to market in the foreseeable future.

