 Tanteo Tequila Announces Merger With Ole Smoky Distillery
Tanteo Tequila Announces Merger With Tennessee’s Ole Smoky Distillery

Pedro WolfeAug 1st, 2023, 3:00 pm
Tanteo Tequila

(Photo: Tanteo Tequila)

Tanteo Tequila, one of the biggest players in the flavored tequila category, has announced a merger with Tennesse-based Ole Smoky Distillery, by far the biggest name in the flavored moonshine industry.

The unexpected partnership comes on the heels of the exploding demand for flavored spirits and tequila-based pre-mixed cocktails.

Tanteo Tequila was launched by Jonathan Rojewski in 2008, just two years after the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT) legalized the production of flavor-infused tequilas. In addition to its Blanco, the brand is well-regarded for its spice-laden Jalapeño, Chipotle and Habanero flavors. Unique within the industry, Tanteo is currently owned by a cooperative of over 85 families of agave growers in Juanacatlan, Mexico.

Tanteo Tequila

(Photo: Ole Smoky Distillery)

On the other hand, Ole Smoky Distillery is best known for its staggering output of mason-jarred moonshine; dozens of flavors including Butter Pecan, Orange Creamsicle, Blueberry Lavender and “Sour Razzin’ Berry.” If you’ve ever seen a jaw-dropping moonshine flavor at your local liquor store, chances are Ole Smoky made it.

“Ole Smoky continues to be one of the fastest-growing spirits brands in the country,” says Robert Hall, CEO of Ole Smoky.

“The addition of Tanteo to our portfolio further exemplifies the quality and reputation that we pride ourselves on, and we are excited to leverage our resources to introduce the Tanteo brand to even more consumers across the country.”

Despite their varying origins, Tanteo and Ole Smoky represent two sides of the same coin. Expect to see all manner of bizarre tequila moonshine flavors come to market in the foreseeable future.

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

