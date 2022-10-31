Stone Brewing Announces Stone Buenafiesta RTD Margaritas

Southern California’s biggest brewer, Stone Brewing, has just announced the release of Stone Buenafiesta Margarita canned cocktails.

This new line, which is now available throughout Southern California, comes in Lime, Strawberry, Passion Fruit and Pineapple Habanero flavors.

Stone Brewing is the company behind a large variety of Stone IPAs, including Tangerine Express Hazy IPA, Fear Movie Lions Hazy Double IPA, Scorpion Bowl IPA and more.

Though they recently introduced a line of hard seltzers, Stone Buenafiesta marks their first foray into the exploding ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail market, one that is projected to outpace the hard seltzer market within the coming years.

Just last month, popular Mexican-based seltzer maker Topo Chico announced their own line of RTD cocktails, among which are included tequila and vodka varieties. Topo Chico, who was bought by Coca-Cola in 2017, announced their new drink on the heels of the runaway success of Simply Spiked Lemonade, another Coca-Cola product.

If trends are to be believed, Stone Buenafiesta will be one of many tequila RTDs to soon hit store shelves.

