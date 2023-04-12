State of Georgia Warns About Drunk Birds; Here’s The Context

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources just issued a humorous but slightly ominous warning about the dangers of drunk birds as we approach spring.

And no, these birds are not breaking into your liquor cache.

Rather, the warning brought attention to the issue of fermented fruits. Though many associate fermentation with products like beer and kombucha, it can happen just as easily in rotting fruits, particularly if they’ve been crushed.

For fruit-eating birds like cedar waxwings and American robins, these fruits can pack a potent and sometimes fatal punch.

“The consumption of these fermented fruits can cause the birds to lose much of their coordination and capacity to fly. This can cause them to crash into windows and other obstacles. Sadly, they can also die directly from alcohol poisoning if they ingest enough of the fermented fruit,” said the Georgia DNR.

Examples of the phenomenon are everywhere. In a video posted to TikTok earlier this year, a bird was seen “under the influence” after it had consumed rotting apples. Just like a human, the bird eventually sobered up after being placed in a little tent.

Unsurprisingly, the topic has inspired its fair share of grabby headlines over the years.

In 2018, the small town of Gilbert, Minnesota was unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight after a sharp uptick in drunken bird incidents drew national media attention. The situation inspired headlines like “Drunk and Disorderly Birds Are Causing Chaos in Minnesota,” “Bird Guilty of Flying While Drunk,” and of course, “Party Fowls!“. The New York Times even did a full story investigating the issue.

All of this is to say — the next time you spot a rotting fruit in your front yard, consider picking it up to prevent a bird DUI.

