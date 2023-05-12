Stanley Tucci Criticized for ‘Ruining’ the Paloma Cocktail

Beloved character actor Stanley Tucci has come under fire on Instagram for the most unexpected of controversies. Supposedly, he botched a Paloma cocktail.

For the uninitiated, the Paloma is typically made from a three-part mix of blanco tequila, lime and grapefruit soda. Though the margarita may reign supreme in the United States, the Paloma is the National Cocktail of Mexico — it’s understandably a fan favorite that some have fierce feelings of loyalty to.

Unwinding on Instagram for one of his frequent cocktail sessions, Tucci poured up gin, grapefruit, lime, agave syrup and sparkling water as the sun sparkled in his backyard garden. Little did he know, his spirit of choice was about to stir up some backlash.

Best known for acting roles in films like The Hunger Games and The Devil Wears Prada, Tucci has emerged as something of a self-styled food and drink specialist over the past few years.

Whether he’s cooking in the kitchen with “Barefoot Contessa” host Ina Garten, getting interviewed by Vogue or hosting his very own CNN travel show “Searching for Italy,” Tucci has again and again declared his love for one spirit above all else — gin.

To Stanley Tucci’s credit, the Gin Paloma is a well-documented botanical twist on the classic cocktail (we’ve even published a recipe for it on this very site). Instagram commenters, however, did not seem to agree.

Travel writer Marko Ayling chimed in saying, “With all due respect, you must use tequila for this drink. Top with a grapefruit soda like squirt and roll half of the rim in volcanic salt.”

“Literally made a grapefruit gin spritzer 😂😂😂😂😂 that ain’t no Paloma,” remarked another commenter.

In a video posted this morning captioned “Humble Apologies,” Tucci addressed the criticism with a wink and a smile.

“So, I looked at some of the comments on the last cocktail I made, the Paloma,” he said. “I’m sorry to have upset you. I suppose I should have been more clear — I did that because I like it with gin.”

Tucci jokingly suggested that his version could be renamed the “Gin-Loma” or the marginally unpronounceable “Galoma.”

