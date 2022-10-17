Sporting Kansas City Inks Partnership With Tequila Don Neron

Sporting Kansas City Inks 5-Year Partnership With Tequila Don Neron
Tequila Don Neron has just announced a five-year deal to become the official tequila of Major League Soccer Club Sporting Kansas City.
Fans at Children’s Mercy Park will be able to purchase custom Sporting-branded bottles come 2023, including a Silver Pink Tequila, Reposado Black Tequila, Silver Tequila and Reposado Tequila.
Sporting KC has previously collaborated with J. Rieger & Co. to create a limited-run whiskey label. The $35 Kansas-exclusive bottling was a blend of bourbon, rye, corn whiskey and a “hint of sherry.”
Tequila sports partnerships are ever a popular business move in the United States. Historically, brands are rewarded with signage, exclusive distribution, and a named cocktail of sorts within the stadium.
Increasingly, we’ve begun to see these partnerships commemorated with more and more limited-run team-branded bottles.
Just last week, 1800 was announced as the official tequila of the Houston Texans. They announced the release of a limited-edition 1800 Blanco Texans bottle to boot.
Time will tell what spiffy bottle Tequila Don Neron has in store for this new collaboration of their own.