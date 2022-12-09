Spike Strips Used to Apprehend Stolen Ambulance, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police say that they used spike strips to stop a stolen ambulance speeding down the interstate highway in Beaver County.

Pittsburgh Public Safety alleges that the ambulance was stolen from West Sycamore Street in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood. The ambulance disappeared while paramedics were treating a patient.

Police reports say that a pursuit began on I-376 in Robinson Township, eventually ending when spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle in Hopewell Township.

The distance from the ambulance’s point of disappearance on West Sycamore Street to its eventual recapture in Hopewell Township was around 20 miles.

Police arrested the suspect, Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, on undisclosed charges.

Police reports say that he was found under the influence of alcohol.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter