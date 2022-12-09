Spike Strips Used to Apprehend Stolen Ambulance, Police Say

Spike Strips Used to Apprehend Drunk Driver of a Stolen Ambulance, Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police say that they used spike strips to stop a stolen ambulance speeding down the interstate highway in Beaver County.
Pittsburgh Public Safety alleges that the ambulance was stolen from West Sycamore Street in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood. The ambulance disappeared while paramedics were treating a patient.
Police reports say that a pursuit began on I-376 in Robinson Township, eventually ending when spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle in Hopewell Township.
The distance from the ambulance’s point of disappearance on West Sycamore Street to its eventual recapture in Hopewell Township was around 20 miles.
Police arrested the suspect, Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, on undisclosed charges.
Police reports say that he was found under the influence of alcohol.