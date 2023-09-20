School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI with Students Onboard

A school bus driver in Sevier County, Utah was arrested on Friday after he allegedly drove children while three times over the legal alcohol limit.

On the morning of Sept 15, the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that David Arnold Oldroyd, 57, had been drinking while picking up students throughout the neighborhood. Officers tracked down Oldroyd’s bus to a pickup line outside a local middle school; inside the bus, officers found over half a dozen students.

Police say that they “could smell a strong odor of alcohol” on his breath and immediately moved the children to another bus. Arrest reports claim that Oldroyd’s eyes were bloodshot when asked by police if he was under the influence.

“Dave was unable to stand with his feet together,” the arrest report said of a field sobriety test conducted outside the school. “Dave failed to count out loud on the steps and missed heel to toe on most of his steps. … Dave said that he had broken his back and it was tough to do, but he showed me he could touch his toes.”

Police administered a blood test that recorded a reading of .15 — three times the legal limit of .05 in Utah. Oldroyd was subsequently charged with six counts of Driving Under the Influence with passengers under the age of 16 and taken to the Sevier County Jail.

Reports show that Oldroyd had previously been cited for driving under the influence in April.

“Sevier School District was made aware of a bus/transportation concern on Friday, September 15, 2023, and immediately responded by halting the bus route and notifying the appropriate authorities,” the district said in a public statement. “Parents of students assigned to the bus were also notified immediately that their children would be coming home on a different bus (buses were combined). A new driver has been assigned.”

Read More:

6 Best Under-the-Radar Tequilas Worth Buying in 2023

Breaking Backfield: Bryan Cranston’s Dos Hombres Mezcal Announces Partnership with LA Rams

Dunkin’ Spiked Review: A Mixed Bag of Deafening Donut Sweetness

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter