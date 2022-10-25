San Francisco 49ers Debut Partnership with 1800 Tequila

1800 Tequila has just been announced as the Official Tequila of the San Francisco 49ers through a new multi-year sponsorship agreement.

As is expected from alcohol-sports sponsorships of this sort, there will be sweepstakes and signature cocktails galore.

1800 will be holding a raffle to send one fan and a guest to see the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Arizona Cardinals on November 21st. The game will be held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. If you’re interested, you can check out the application here.

The brand has also debuted two new cocktails that can either be purchased at the 49ers’ Levi’s stadium or made at home; the “Faithful Margarita” and the “49ers Red Paloma.”

This is the latest in a blitz of tequila sports sponsorships that have occurred in the last month, and this certainly isn’t 1800’s first rodeo.

Earlier in October, 1800 was announced as the official tequila of the Houston Texans. Predictably, the announcement was debuted with a signature cocktail named the “1800 Tequila Sideline Rita,” made with blue and red-colored salt emblematic of the Texan’s team colors.

Just last week, Real Azul Tequila was announced as the official tequila of the Green Bay Packers. We can only imagine what bright green and yellow cocktails they have in store for Wisconsin fans.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter