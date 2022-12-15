Samurai Sword-Wielding Real Estate Agent Secures Bail Win

An Australian real estate agent charged with an alcohol and drug-fueled samurai sword attack on two women has successfully been able to ease the terms of his bail.

Karl Adon Howard, 46, appeared before the NSW District Court on Thursday after a judge had found him not guilty of purposefully intending to kill or injure either of the women in the case.

The incident in question occurred on February 8, 2021 at Howard’s house, where he allegedly elbowed one woman in the face and struck another with a samurai sword.

Howard told the court that he consumed $24,000 worth of cocaine in the days leading up to the attack, and a forensic psychiatrist testified that he had been drinking “as much as a bottle of spirits and two bottles of wine in a day.”

Crucially to the case, Howard does not deny that the incident occurred.

He pled guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, but pled not guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent to murder.

In this most recent development, the judge has ruled in favor of Howard’s pleading not guilty to intent to murder.

Howard’s defense attorney argued that his client’s prolonged drug and alcohol bender had triggered “transient psychotic symptoms.”

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Olav Nielssen stated, “I believe Mr. Howard was in a state of confusion at the time of the offenses, during which his perception of events and his ability to think in a calm and logical manner was significantly impaired.”

Prosecutors argued that Howard was “still capable of acting intentionally,” saying that he had remained hidden following the attack in order to avoid arrest, indicating a potential consciousness of guilt.

Prosecutors also alleged that he told the women that “one of them had to die” during the attack.

Following the judge’s decision to acquit Howard of purposeful intent charges, he has successfully been able to ease the terms of his bail conditions.

He is no longer required to live with his parents or brother and his nighttime curfew has been lifted.

Remaining bail conditions dictate that he must report to police three times a week, abstain from alcohol and drugs except those prescribed by a doctor and refrain from all contact with prosecution witnesses.

Howard will return to court on March 24th for the final verdict in the prolonged trial.

