Brandy-Fueled Rampage Nearly Diverts Ryanair Flight

In the latest of a series of highly-publicized in-flight crime incidents, a man who drank half a bottle of brandy nearly forced a Ryanair flight traveling to Faro, Portugal to be diverted mid-trip.

The man in question, Marston Green, allegedly began drinking in order to calm down after losing his medication.

He became irritable with the flight crew and eventually smashed a glass.

“He was observed to have consumed half a bottle of brandy, which was 500ml, and he had become verbally aggressive towards the crew and was repeatedly told by the aircrew not to be loud and aggressive. He also smashed a glass,” said Prosecutor Ekene Pruce.

“The captain considered diverting the flight however reconsidered and landed at the destination. Officers came aboard and removed the defendant in an intoxicated state.”

Green’s attorney says that the bottle of brandy was initially intended as a present for his mother.

The past year has seen an inexplicable rise in alcohol-fueled “Unruly Passenger” incidents, though numbers seem to be dropping off since their peak in March 2022.

In January, Air India was rocked by a scandal in which a drunk man reportedly urinated on an elderly woman mid-flight from New York to Delhi.

Other headline-grabbing incidents involved a drunken “flight rave” on a plane to Ibiza, and earlier this week, a woman who allegedly stripped her clothes before punching and spitting on flight attendants on a plane to Mumbai.

