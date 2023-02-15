What is Rosa Tequila? Adam Levine's Latest Tequila Trend

Pink-tinted tequila is taking over liquor store shelves and it’s more than just a look.

Varyingly dubbed “rosa” or “rosado” tequila, this burgeoning trend of summery spirits is achieved by resting tequila in casks that previously held wine, typically rosé.

Unsurprisingly, the flavor of rosa tequila leans into bright and sweet floral notes. Different brands vary in methodology, but what you’ll typically see is rosa blanco; unaged tequila rested a few weeks in ex-rosé casks, mingling agave and wine flavors without introducing too much oaky barrel influence.

Though a tradition of wine-rested tequila has existed in Mexico for centuries, rosa has recently found a vocal advocate in none other than Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

Levine and former Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, his wife, founded Calirosa Tequila back in 2021 alongside slogans like “You Had Me at Pink!” and “The Viral Pink Tequila.”

Given Levine’s stardom and the preeminent marketability of an eye-catching pastel-colored tequila, it should come as no surprise that Calirosa was a hit.

The appeal of specialty barrel-rested tequilas should also not be understated. American drinkers, historically attracted to whiskey-tinged flavors of caramel, cherry and butterscotch, have been flocking to tequila in droves over the past decade through ex-whiskey and bourbon-rested añejos.

Naturally, rosé casks have become the next perfect pick. Incredibly popular among younger consumers, the rosé industry has seen strong growth year after year without any sign of slowing down.

Origins of Rosa Tequila

Despite its recent popularity, the origins of wine-finished tequila actually date back to 1707.

Diego Osorio, a Spaniard in Mexico who began exporting tequila back to his home country, realized that the tequila he shipped out in ex-sherry wine casks took on a sweet flavor entirely its own.

His discovery influenced centuries of experimentation in the industry. Lebron James’ Lobos 1707, itself aged in sherry casks, is even named in his honor.

Of course, celebrities like Adam Levine and Lebron James are not the only ones to have a hand in wine-aged tequila.

Codigo 1530 Rosa has long been a favorite among tequila enthusiasts. Aged in ex-Cabernet Sauvignon barrels sourced from throughout Napa Valley, Codigo offers both a blanco and a Double Barrel Rosa Reposado expression.

Port wine casks have also been gaining traction, popularized by expressions like Don Julio Rosado and Gran Centenario Rosangel.

Amidst a sea of flavored spirits, rosa tequila has been able to distinguish itself with an authentic story and a flashy look.

Chances are it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

