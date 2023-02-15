Coca-Cola Plans Decisive Move Into the Alcohol Industry

Coca-Cola is doubling down on the alcohol industry with a series of ready-to-drink beverages set to debut throughout the year.

As canned cocktails have exploded in popularity across the country, everyone from Playboy to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has been getting in on the action. In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance Live, Coca-Cola CFO John Murphy indicated that his company hopes to get a piece of the pie.

“There is a lot of white space out there [in alcohol],” said Murphy. “We believe that we have a right to both compete and to play in that space, and we are exploring. We are exploring in a number of areas.”

Coca-Cola’s next steps are going to be arriving on liquor store shelves soon.

In March, the company is planning a nationwide rollout of its much-talked-about Jack & Coke canned cocktail. The 5% ABV drink will come in both full-sugar and zero-sugar options in classic Coke fashion.

Jack & Coke is banking on branding; proudly featuring the Coca-Cola logo front and center, this is the first time that consumers will be able to purchase a bonafide alcoholic Coke product.

Another of Coca-Cola’s alcohol investments comes courtesy of Topo Chico, the cult-hit Mexican mineral water brand that they acquired in 2017 for $220 million.

Topo Chico Spirited will be launching with a trio of yet unannounced flavors later this year, at least one of which is likely to contain tequila given the viral popularity of ranch water.

Coca-Cola has also seen great success with Simply Spiked Lemonade and Fresca Mixed Cocktails, the latter of which signed on Andy Cohen as its official brand rep in 2022.

All of this is to say, Coca-Cola appears to be diversifying its image beyond soft drinks.

Studies have predicted that increasing demand for canned pre-mixed cocktails will continue until at least 2026, at which point they’re projected to outpace the popularity of hard seltzers.

Naturally, Coca-Cola doesn’t want to miss out on the trend.

