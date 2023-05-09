Rémy Cointreau Debuts $6,100 Cognac-Inspired Perfumes

Rémy Cointreau, makers of Rémy Martin, Louis XII cognacs and the beloved margarita-mixing Cointreau orange liqueur, is bringing ultra-expensive perfumes to the United States.

Similar to cognac, the new Maison Psyché fragrances are aged in oak casks in the Maison Rémy Martin cellars.

Priced at a jaw-dropping price tag of $6,100, the five scents include the bergamot-inspired Alexanor, the hundred-leaved rose Grasse, the Indian Jasminum Alycone, the Madagascar bourbon vanilla Hamadryas and the patchouli Nymphalis.

“With Maison Psyché, Rémy Cointreau is showcasing its expertise in a new medium, representing the latest chapter as the group continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of fine craftsmanship,” the company said in a press release.

Initially launched in 2022, the lineup has now been brought to the United States and will be sold exclusively through Louis XIII’s private client team.

Rémy Cointreau dates its origins back to the founding of Rémy Martin cognac in 1724 and the creation of Cointreau & Cie in 1849. The two spirits giants merged in 1990 and have since gone on to manage brands including The Botanist Gin, Westland single malt whiskey, Mount Gay Rum and more.

