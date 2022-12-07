Redemption Whiskey Owner Deutsch Family Invests in Tequila

U.S.-based Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits is expanding its catalog with a “partial ownership stake” in Cantera Negra Tequila.

Deutsch Family, which was initially founded in 1981 as a platform to market wines, has recently been buying up distribution rights to several spirits including Gray Whale Gin and Masterson’s Rye.

Cantera Negra will be their first tequila acquisition. Negra is a 40-year-old brand crafted by Master Distiller Don Alberto Bechenaro. They currently sell blanco, reposado, añejo, extra añejo and “negra cafe” expressions.

Deutsch Family’s move reflects a widespread market shift towards investing in so-called ultra-premium tequilas.

In the past few years, we’ve seen spirits giants like Diageo, Suntory and Pernod Ricard compete to buy up lucrative brands like Avion Tequila, Don Julio, Casamigos, and most recently, Codigo 1530.

Deutsch Family already has a huge distribution catalog, one which includes the likes of yellow tail, Layer Cake and Hob Nob wine.

In November, Deutsch Family’s Redemption Whiskey lost a suit that had been filed against it by Diageo, who alleged that the bottle design of Redemption Bourbon bore an “unacceptably similar” likeness to its Bulleit Bourbon brand.

