Rapper DaniLeigh Implicated in Miami Beach Hit-And-Run

Rapper DaniLeigh Implicated in DUI Hit-And-Run, Found With Empty Bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila in Car

Pedro WolfeMay 30th, 2023, 5:18 pm
DaniLeigh

DaniLeigh attends Universal Music Group’s 2020 Grammy After Party Presented By Lenovo on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision for UMG/AP Images)

Chart-topping rapper DaniLeigh has been arrested following an alleged drunken hit-and-run in Miami Beach.

The arrest reportedly took place around 1 AM on Tuesday morning. Police reports say that several witnesses spotted DaniLeigh “weaving in and out of traffic” in a grey Mercedes-Benz before hitting someone on a moped. The Mercedes reportedly continued driving on, dragging the moped on its front for at least a block.

Doctor’s reports later confirmed that the moped driver suffered a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

Officers pulled over DaniLeigh, real name Danielle Leigh Curiel, five blocks away from the alleged incident. Reports say that the SUV smelled of alcohol and that Curiel displayed “sluggish” motor skills.

Despite this, Curiel reportedly told police that she hadn’t consumed any alcohol and had “never hit” anyone on the road. She said that she and an unnamed passenger were coming back from a Memorial Day party.

Subsequent breathalyzer tests on Curiel came back at 0.145% and 0.148%, nearly twice the legal limit. While searching the car, police say that they found an empty bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila.

Curiel was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and DUI damage to property.

As of Tuesday afternoon, records show that Curiel is no longer in detainment.

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

