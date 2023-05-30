Rapper DaniLeigh Implicated in Miami Beach Hit-And-Run

Chart-topping rapper DaniLeigh has been arrested following an alleged drunken hit-and-run in Miami Beach.

The arrest reportedly took place around 1 AM on Tuesday morning. Police reports say that several witnesses spotted DaniLeigh “weaving in and out of traffic” in a grey Mercedes-Benz before hitting someone on a moped. The Mercedes reportedly continued driving on, dragging the moped on its front for at least a block.

Doctor’s reports later confirmed that the moped driver suffered a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

Officers pulled over DaniLeigh, real name Danielle Leigh Curiel, five blocks away from the alleged incident. Reports say that the SUV smelled of alcohol and that Curiel displayed “sluggish” motor skills.

Despite this, Curiel reportedly told police that she hadn’t consumed any alcohol and had “never hit” anyone on the road. She said that she and an unnamed passenger were coming back from a Memorial Day party.

Subsequent breathalyzer tests on Curiel came back at 0.145% and 0.148%, nearly twice the legal limit. While searching the car, police say that they found an empty bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila.

Curiel was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and DUI damage to property.

As of Tuesday afternoon, records show that Curiel is no longer in detainment.

