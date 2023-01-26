Billionaire Putin Ally Smuggling Millions of Dollars in Wine

Russian pharmaceutical billionaire Alexey Repik, a friend of Putin’s daughter, has been accused of manipulating legal loopholes to import millions of dollars worth of luxury alcohol into Russia despite international sanctions.

Public filings allege that Repik’s company Ryatiko brought in ten bottles of Henri Jayer wine — bottles which regularly sell at auction for upwards of $200,000 apiece.

Repik reportedly also imported 200 varieties of Burgundy and Bordeaux. In total, it’s estimated that he covertly imported over $4.2 million in fine wine to Russia in November and December of last year alone.

Historically, Ryatiko has been a soy sauce company.

In addition to the international sanctions specifically levied against him, Repik defied a months-long ban by the EU against the export of wines to Russia worth more than 300 euros a bottle.

Reports have alleged that Repik is now selling these bottles at luxury restaurants he co-owns with his brother Ivan Sibirev.

In addition to his line of restaurants, Repik amassed his reported $3.6 billion net worth as the founder of R-Pharm, Russia’s largest pharmaceutical manufacturer.

It’s unclear how exactly the illegal import scheme was pulled off, though some have speculated that these luxury wines were brought into the country under the guise of “certification samples.”

Repik has long been considered an associate of Putin’s daughter, Ekaterina Tikhonova. An investigation last year showed that Tikhonova regularly used a Bombardier Global 5000 business jet owned by Repik’s offshore company.

On Repik’s Forbes profile, he is quoted saying; “I have no plane; I have no yacht; not even an island, that’s what is the most pity.”

Though Repik may be leading the high-end illegal alcohol import market, he is not alone.

Last November, Putin inked a “secret deal” that allowed Russia to import name brands like Lagavulin, Jägermeister, Jack Daniel’s and Jim Beam through the parallel imports gray market.

