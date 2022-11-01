What is Pulque? Tequila’s Millenniums Old Fermented Origins

Tequila and mezcal are renowned spirits with centuries deep historical roots in their home nation of Mexico.

But you might be surprised to hear that these two spirits weren’t invented until the era of Spanish Colonization in the late 16th century. The Spanish brought with them distillation technology, technology that would be used to repurpose a millenniums old indigenous drink into what we now know today as tequila and mezcal.

That original agave drink was pulque. It’s a frothy, slightly viscous and fermented brew that was of great spiritual significance to Mayan, Aztec, and Huastec culture in ancient Mesoamerica.

Today, it’s beginning to see a resurgence.

What is Pulque?

Pulque is made using sap harvested from the hearts of mature agave, much the same as tequila or mezcal.

While tequila is made from steamed agave hearts and mezcal from roasted ones, pulque is made by fermenting raw agave syrup (aguamiel) in a cask. A small amount of actively fermenting pulque is added to the batch, setting off a rapid fermentation process. Given its artisanal nature, methods of pulque production vary wildly, some choosing to ferment the liquid for hours and others for days.

The resulting product is a milky white brew with an ABV roughly similar to that of a beer. It bears a tart, fruit-tinted flavor that some compare to kombucha, an apt comparison given that they’re both fermented drinks.

No matter how it’s made, pulque needs to be consumed quickly after production. Even in a refrigerator, the sugars within pulque are liable to spoil within three to five days, hence why you’ve almost certainly never seen the drink available for retail on American store shelves.

Beyond that, pulque’s lesser-known status can be attributed to years of suppression it faced in Mexico, where, at its peak, pulque was once considered the true drink of the gods.

Pulque: “The Drink of the Gods”

Historians believe pulque to have origins at least 2,000 years old. One of the earliest recorded descriptions of pulque was discovered in 1998, when archeologists uncovered the “Bebedores de Cholula” mural during an excavation in Puebla, Mexico. The mural, which depicts humans drinking a white intoxicating substance that brought them in close contact with the gods, was dated to 200 CE.

Pulque was of particular importance within central Mexico, where it’s frothy, intoxicating effect elevated it to the status of a sacred drink befitting of priests and of warriors going into battle.

Consuming pulque was used as means to draw one closer to the gods. Though this came in many forms, drinking pulque was most specifically associated with Tepoztēcatl, the deity of pulque and fertility, as well as with his mother Mayahuel, the goddess of the maguey plant and a hugely important maternal figure throughout Aztec religion in her own right.

After hundreds if not thousands of years of profound cultural significance, Spanish colonizers attempted to tax and outlaw pulque upon their arrival to Mexico in the 16th century. In an effort to spread Christianity, many religious practices were suppressed, among them the ceremonial consumption of pulque.

A shift was made to secular pulque production, which thrived intermittently over the years but never quite reahced the heights once seen pre-colonization. Though the drink saw resurgent popularity throughout the 18th and 19th century, the introduction of breweries around the 1940s saw beer quickly supplant pulque in popularity.

Pulque Today

Nonetheless, pulque may now be making another resurgence.

A 2013 New York Times article characterized the recent increase of pulquerias throughout Mexico City as a youth-led, hipster movement of sorts, a characterization perhaps not entirely untrue, but unrepresentative of pulque’s deeper story.

Because the process of pulque production is so much less time and machinery intensive than that of tequila, it can be made by restaurants and locals alike. It’s a democratized drink, one that everyone can put their own twist on using countless recipes and agave varietals. At pulquerias today, you can find everything from blueberry pulque to oyster and tomato pulque (that’s one you’ll just have to try for yourself).

The last few years have also seen the rise of bottled and internationally distributed distilled pulques, products which may help bolster the drink’s international recognition.

No matter what form it might take, pulque has emerged into the 21st century after enduring thousands of years of change. There’s no telling where it might go next.

