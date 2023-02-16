Fed Agents Allegedly Bribed for Info on Chinese Dissidents

Amidst reports of Chinese spy balloons and a heightened atmosphere toward national security, recently unsealed federal indictments allege that US-based private detectives have been illegally obtaining info on Chinese dissidents on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

One private detective reportedly attempted to bribe their contacts in US federal agencies with cash, high-end cigars and tequila.

Derrick Taylor, a California-based private investigator who worked for the Department of Homeland Security for 25 years and later claims to have served as a “security specialist” for Elon Musk, is a central figure within these allegations.

In messages collected by the indictment, Taylor allegedly asked an unnamed government agent to obtain the personal information and passport records of a dissident.

“Is there a quick way that I can check if some guy’s departed to China?” asked Taylor.

“He was admitted into the US until 11/26/2021 with a B2 Visa,” said the unnamed government agent.

Taylor responded, “Thank you brother! Do you smoke cigars or what’s your favorite tequila.”

The co-conspirator is said to have declined the offer according to records.

Taylor was indicted alongside Craig Miller, a federal agent within the Department of Homeland Security’s Emergency Relief Operations who allegedly destroyed texts between himself and Taylor to hamper a then-ongoing investigation.

Under questioning, Miller admitted that he provided Taylor with sensitive information from a restricted government database in exchange for a gift card, according to court records.

Taylor denies all claims in the indictment.

Several other individuals have been indicted over the past few years under related suspicions.

In 2016, the Chinese government allegedly initiated Operation Fox Hunt, a comprehensive effort to recruit U.S. private investigators for information on foreign dissidents.

“From in or about October 2016 through in or about May 2017, Sun Hoi Ying … hired private investigators in the United States to investigate Operation Fox Hunt targets, including a US citizen who previously worked in the PRC [People’s Republic of China], worked at a PRC government-owned company and was subsequently accused by the PRC government or embezzlement,” says a February 2022 indictment.

It is unclear whether Taylor and Miller were implicated in this specific operation.

