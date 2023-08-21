Police Officers Took Bribes Of Tequila, FBI Probe Alleges

An FBI investigation has implicated 10 police officers in a sweeping corruption case that ranged from college degree benefits fraud to anabolic steroid distribution and tequila bribes.

On Thursday, arrests were made following an 18-month probe targeting officers in Antioch and Pittsburg, California.

According to the charges, five officers were involved in a years-long ticket-fixing scheme in which liquor and favors were exchanged for dropped citations.

Evidence of the bribery dates back to 2020, when former Antioch police Officer Timothy Manly Williams allegedly canceled a traffic ticket in exchange for a bottle of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana Tequila. In another incident, Officer Calvin Prieto allegedly accepted a $300 bribe under the condition that a fellow officer wouldn’t show up to court — effectively dismissing a citation. The funds were later used to buy three bottles of tequila.