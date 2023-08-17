Police Go Over Cliff To Catch Drunk Driver, Reports Say

Police officers in London, Kentucky were led on a wild chase down a 30-foot cliff in pursuit of an allegedly drunk driver.

On the evening of August 13, K-9 Officer Ryan Jackson reportedly spotted a brown Tahoe missing a back window as it swerved across the interstate. When Ofc. Jackson attempted to make a stop, the Tahoe allegedly sped off at 110 miles per hour into oncoming traffic.

According to the arrest report, the driver repeatedly hit his brakes in an attempt to get officers to rear-end his vehicle. Along the way, he narrowly avoided hitting several cars.

The driver, later identified as Aaron M. Heuser, 43, eventually struck an embankment while attempting to escape off a highway exit. When officers moved in to make an arrest, Heuser reportedly put his vehicle in reverse and crashed into a police cruiser. A corporal at the scene was forced to dive into a ditch to avoid getting injured.

Heuser fled into the woods on foot. Following a lengthy chase, officers caught up to and apprehended Heuser after scaling a 30-foot rock wall. Getting Heuser back up the hill reportedly took over two hours and required the assistance of the London Laurel Country Rescue Squad.

Ofc. Jackson wrote that Heuser was “manifestly under the influence” at the time of his arrest. While being read his Miranda rights, Heuser allegedly threw a bag of marijuana off a nearby cliff. Officers later found the baggie stuck among the tree limbs.

Heuser was arrested on DUI, wanton endangerment in the first degree, fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, speeding and other traffic charges. He currently awaits trial in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

