Playboy Makes $13 Million Push Into Canned Alcoholic Drinks

Following the success of their high-priced, limited-release Rare Hare Whiskey and Tequila Añejo Conejo, Playboy Spirits is making a push into the lucrative canned alcoholic beverage market with $13 million in funding.

According to a press release, Playboy Spirits will use a newly secured investment to launch a line of ready-to-drink (RTD) canned beverages sometime in 2023. Details on the flavors, price point and distribution of these beverages have yet to be announced.

Marc Bushala, Chief Executive Officer of XLV, SIP and Playboy Spirits, added that the funding will also be used to expand Playboy Spirit’s Rare Hare line of collectible high-end aged liquor.

Playboy (yes, that Playboy) first got into the spirits industry in December of 2021 with the release of Rare Hare Double Barrel Añejo Tequila, a collaboration with fan-favorite distiller Codigo 1530.

The $899 bottling was a 2-year añejo aged in Napa Valley Cabernet Barrels and finished in French oak Spanish Sherry-Fino casks.

They’ve since followed up with Rare Hare 1953, a $589 17-year aged straight bourbon, and Rare Hare Añejo Conejo, a $990 2-year aged tequila. Just 1,953 of each of these bottles was released to market.

We hope that Playboy Spirits’ venture into canned beverages will not be quite as expensive.

While hard seltzers like Truly and White Claw dominated the market for years, a recent explosion of canned pre-mixed beverages have taken the nation by storm.

Since the end of September, we’ve seen the announcement of RTD cocktails from cult-hit sparkling water brand Topo Chico, the makers of Truly and Twisted Tea Boston Beer Company, and Southern California-based brewer Stone Brewing.

It’s a category that is projected to outpace the popularity of hard seltzers by 2026.

Time will tell how Playboy Spirits plans on making its entrance into the booming industry. Though vodka and tequila are among the most popular spirits choices for RTDs, there’s a chance Playboy will opt for whiskey given their history with Rare Hare.

So long as they cost less than $800, we expect to see Playboy Spirits RTDs on liquor store shelves soon.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter