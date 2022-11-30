Piglet Goes Into Detox After Months Of Alcohol and Chips

An ill-treated piglet named Eberhard was found by vets at an apartment in Germany, where they discovered that his owner had fed him a diet of nothing but wine, spirits and potato chips.

Eberhard was quickly taken to an animal shelter in Lippetal, North Rhine Westphalia. There, he was placed on a specially tailored detox program designed to ween him off his boozy, processed food regimen.

Eberhard put in the work. Now, the story comes to a happy ending.

It’s two years later and his new owner Bianca Deichmann says that he’s better than ever.

Deichmann says that Eberhard was initially quite aggressive and that he had difficulty coming to terms with surroundings other than the apartment he had been raised in.

Today, Deichmann proudly proclaims that he “has become a totally cool, happy little pig.”

Mini-pigs are quite a popular choice of pet not only in Germany but in the States as well. But the term “mini-pig” can be a bit of a misnomer; Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs, one of the most popular pet pig breeds in the world, can weigh as much as 175 pounds.

There are no exact numbers on how many people own pet pigs in Germany, but it’s estimated that around 1 million pet pigs currently live in U.S. households.

We think that the international piglet community has a thing or two to learn from resilient little Eberhard.

