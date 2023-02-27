‘Mescal’s Mezcal’: Paul Mescal Jokes About Tequila Brand

Normal People and Aftersun star Paul Mescal sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to clear up a common mispronunciation of his name and announce interest in creating his very own spirits brand.

Talking about his career bucket list, Mescal remarked, “people get confused with how to pronounce my name because of the drink mezcal. Everybody does it.”

He clarified that his name is pronounced mes-cull rather than mez-cal, then joked that his name presented the perfect opportunity to launch a tequila line.

“I feel like at some point, I should look into launching a tequila line… I would call it ‘Mescal’s Mezcal.'”





Mescal, who recently earned an Oscar nomination for his role in Aftersun and is now slated to star in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2, would be one of only a handful of celebrities to break into the mezcal game.

Though celebrity-backed tequila has become a dime-a-dozen over the past decade, mezcal hasn’t taken off with quite the same success.

By far the most well known is Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s Dos Hombres Mezcal Artesanal. For the most part, other mezcal releases have been confined to one-off ventures by tequila-focused brands like George Clooney’s Casamigos, Lebron James’ Lobo 1707, and even Guy Fieri’s Santo Tequila.

Given his recent rise to “heartthrob” status, we could only imagine that Mescal would find great success in launching a punnily-named spirits brand.

