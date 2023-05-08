Patron Tequila Announces Partnership With Formula One Team

Patron Tequila is teaming up with five-time world champion Oracle Red Bull Racing for the team’s first-ever spirits sponsorship.

Racing under an Austrian license and based out of the United Kingdom, the Red Bull team has found its most recent breakout star in the Mexican-born Sergio “Checo” Pérez, who ranked 3rd in the 2022 Formula One World Championship.

Though the new partnership will also highlight Barcadi-owned brands like Grey Goose Vodka and Bombay Sapphire Gin, the gist of the deal seems to be centered around Patron Tequila and Pérez.

“This partnership celebrates two iconic leading brands coming together to create a simply perfect collaboration for the most passionate F1 fans,” said Kathy Parker, President & Global Chief Marketing Officer of PATRÓN in a press release.

“Checo goes to extraordinary lengths to deliver perfection at every turn,” said Parker. “We’ve been so proud to have him as part of our PATRÓN familia and this new endeavor with his five-time world champion racing team extends our relationship even more.”

Anyone who has ever watched a high-profile sports race knows that brand sponsorships can be spotted left and right.

Earlier this year, Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo Tequila was announced as the first official tequila sponsor for Nascar, complete with the usual assortment of consumer sweepstakes, sponsorship concerts and merchandise. Just a few months earlier, Patron had been announced as a tequila partner for the Formula 1 Paddock Club.

For some, tequila and Red Bull may already be the best of friends — Patron even has their own “Bull Rider” cocktail mixed with pineapple, yuzu juice, toasted coconut syrup and Red Bull Orange.

Red Bull cocktails aren’t necessarily the first thing we’d recommend on this site, but if you’re in the mood to get hyperactively buzzed, by all means, give it a shot.

Read More:

From Justin Timberlake to Mr. Big, a Look Through the Most Forgotten (And Sometimes Reviled) Celebrity Tequilas

George Clooney’s Casamigos Named Best-Selling Celebrity Spirit of 2022: So What’s Next for the Brand?

Thanks to The White Lotus, the Oft-Maligned Aperol Spritz Cocktail Is Seeing a Huge Resurgence

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter