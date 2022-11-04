Patron Goes ‘Ultra-Premium’ With New $179 Bottle

The industry-wide rush toward “premiumization” has left no tequila producer untouched. Following suit, Patron Tequila has just announced its first prestige expression, Patron El Alto.

The new expression is a blended batch mix of Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo tequilas aged in 11 different types of barrels. It is said to boast a sweet-tinted mix of vanilla, caramel and fruit.

Selling for a suggested retail price of $179, the expression will be launching first in New York, Miami, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Patron is no stranger to an expensive price tag. In fact, Patron’s “Gran Patron” line of aged tequilas nets prices anywhere from the hundreds to the tens of thousands.

But this is different. While Gran Patron’s prices tend towards those of collector’s items, Patron El Alto is clearly angling for the rapidly expanding, self-declared premium market. One which consists of bottles between $100 to $200, rather than Patron’s typically sub $90 price tags.

The trend has been led headfirst by spirits giants like Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Suntory, who have all spent the last few years buying up ownership and distribution of prestige brands like Don Julio, Casamigos, El Tesoro, and most recently Codigo 1530.

In October, CEO of Suntory Takeshi Niinami frankly stated of tequila, “A polarization is happening in the U.S. market: one is toward the premium; the other one is less alcohol drinking.”

Evidently, Patron is not interested in the thought of less drinking.

