Patron Teams Up With Becky G for AI-Generated Margaritas

AI-generated art has taken the world by storm and tequila is no exception.

Patron Tequila has just launched the latest in its series of digital experiences, the Patron Dream Margarita generator. This week-long “virtual installation” allows users to create bespoke AI margarita art using prompts like location, flavor and garnish.

Truly, innovation has no limits.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an AI-generated Patron margarita if there wasn’t some sort of contest. Over the next week, users are encouraged to upload their favorite creations on social media, the winner of which will win two tickets to an upcoming Becky G concert in New York City.

“I always say that the perfect margarita is the one made just for you. This National Margarita Day, my favorite tequila brand is helping people create the cocktail of their dreams with the help of AI,” says Becky G.

Testing out the program for myself, I used Machu Picchu, sushi, and asparagus as my defining margarita characteristics.

Lo-and-behold, I was quickly generated a bizarre “Machasushi-Ragus” cocktail overlooking a scenic vista.

This isn’t the first time that Patron has dipped its toes into the world of outlandish digital marketing.

In August 2022, the brand launched a limited-run “Patron Summer Metaverse Quest” in which users played games in exchange for virtual cocktails and virtual Patron merchandise.

The brand also sells Patron Chairman’s Reserve, a blended Extra Añejo tequila that can only be bought as an NFT through BlockBar. These Patron bottle-NFT hybrids sell for upwards of $4,000 each.

If you’re interested in creating an AI margarita of your very own, you can find the website here.

Read More:

The Tequila Metaverse Is Coming Whether You Like It or Not (We Don’t)

1800 Partners With BlockBar to Launch Bespoke Tequila NFT Bottling

Tesle Tequila: The Story of Elon Musk’s Absurd $420 Joke

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter